Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,088 in the last 365 days.

Katten Adds Partner Emily Watson to M&A/PE Practice

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Emily K. Watson has joined as a partner in the Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity practice in Chicago, building on the deep bench of experienced and skilled attorneys structuring and closing middle-market deals.

"Emily has the exemplary skills required to thrive in high-pressure, sophisticated transactions," said Kimberly T. Smith, global chair of Katten's Corporate department. "She brings considerable experience that enables her to jump right in at Katten to meet the needs of our clients and get deals closed."

Watson represents private equity sponsors, closely held businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and management teams across a range of industries, including health care, business services, insurance, and manufacturing and distribution. Her practice focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity and general corporate matters, including leveraged buyouts, divestitures, joint ventures, control and growth equity financings, non-control and co-investments, and other complex commercial transactions.

For private equity clients and their portfolio companies, Watson serves as an outside general counsel, assisting in executing strategic, financial and commercial objectives and advising on executive employment and employee equity incentive plan arrangements.

Prior to joining Katten, Watson was a partner in the corporate group at Levenfeld Pearlstein and a corporate transactions and private equity partner at McDermott Will & Emery where she spent the majority of her legal career.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katten-adds-partner-emily-watson-to-mape-practice-301700923.html

SOURCE Katten

You just read:

Katten Adds Partner Emily Watson to M&A/PE Practice

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.