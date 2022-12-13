CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USB, CMP and OLPX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

USB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 1, 2019 - July 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 27, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, U.S. Bancorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (b) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Compass Minerals common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 20, 2022

According to the filed complaint, 1) costs at the Company's salt mine in Goderich, Ontario were increasing rather than decreasing; 2) defendants had misrepresented the amount of salt the Company was able to produce at Goderich using the new continuous mining and continuous haulage equipment; and 3) the known and ongoing production shortfalls the Company was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 17, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

