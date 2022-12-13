Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Paris, France





9:30 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will arrive at the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People conference, co-hosted by France and Ukraine.









10:00 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People conference.







10:50 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People family photo.









12:15 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.









7:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend an evening event in support of Ukraine, hosted by the Olena Zelenska Foundation and the First Lady of Ukraine.









The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day.