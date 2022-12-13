Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

December 12, 2022 7:54 PM | 3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Paris, France


Private meetings.

9:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will arrive at the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People conference, co-hosted by France and Ukraine.



Notes for media:

  • Open to accredited media only.
  • Media were required to register with the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and the process is now closed.


10:00 a.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People conference.


10:50 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People family photo.



Note for media: 

  • Official photographers only.


12:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.



Note for media:

  • Official photographers only.


7:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend an evening event in support of Ukraine, hosted by the Olena Zelenska Foundation and the First Lady of Ukraine.



Note for media:

  • Official photographers only.


The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day. 


