Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
December 12, 2022 7:54 PM | 3 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Paris, France
Private meetings.
9:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will arrive at the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People conference, co-hosted by France and Ukraine.
Notes for media:
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People conference.
10:50 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the Solidarity With the Ukrainian People family photo.
Note for media:
12:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Note for media:
7:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend an evening event in support of Ukraine, hosted by the Olena Zelenska Foundation and the First Lady of Ukraine.
Note for media:
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day.
