New Tech Startup, Liquidus Defi Technology Systems Gets into Gear to Change Crypto with an All-inclusive App

Provider of innovative DeFi solutions, Liquidus Defi Technology Systems Ltd, announces plans to launch a user-friendly mobile app for easy crypto investing

The young team of crypto enthusiasts and forward-thinking tech professionals at Liquidus has again reiterated its commitment to creating solutions that enable mobile-friendly and easy navigation of DeFi markets, as the company recently announced plans to launch its mobile app. Described as the “Defi tool your grandma can use,” the app, which will officially launch on the 25th of January, will bring more investors into the crypto space and enable the understanding of blockchain investment.

“At Liquidus we are building the future of democratised digital asset management, a future for everybody to take part in. All focused around one simple app, non-custodial accounts and the best returns on your assets.” – a spokesperson of Liquidus.

The crypto space is going through arguably one of its toughest periods in recent times. However, the lucrativeness of blockchain technology due to its immense features cannot be overemphasized. Unfortunately, millions of people across age groups in different parts of the world still struggle to get a hold of the market, making it difficult for them to make informed decisions. Consequently, the Liquidus team is looking to liberalize the democratised digital asset management market as substantiated by the upcoming release of its mobile app.

The soon-to-be-launched app is a tool to make DeFi investment accessible to everyone as the young team at Liquidus builds the 'Robinhood' of Crypto investing for everybody. The Liquidus app is designed to be compatible with iOS and Android as well as deployed as a web app to work on any browser. It comes with a wide range of features and functionalities, including fast and easy withdrawal and top up, access to non-custodial wallets as well as the safest DeFi farms, allowing people to use their coins to add them to a liquidity pool & farm with one click and start earning the highest interest rates possible.

To learn more about the mobile app and other innovative solutions from Liquidus Defi Technology Systems Ltd, visit - www.liquidus.finance. Liquidus also has a growing online community across social media, including Twitter and Telegram.

