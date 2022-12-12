Submit Release
Governor Pritzker Orders State Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Scott Bennett

ILLINOIS, December 12 - Chicago—Governor JB Pritzker today signed a proclamation ordering all flags at State of Illinois facilities be flown at half-staff until sundown on Monday, December 19, in honor and remembrance of State Senator Scott Bennett, who passed away last week.


"Senator Bennett was a good man who always strove to serve his constituents in Springfield, advocating fiercely for his community and for people across the state of Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The entire state is a better place thanks to his dedicated service, which we honor with this official symbol of mourning. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this tragic time."


The proclamation orders that all persons or entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act lower flags to half-staff. Senator Bennett served for nearly six years in the Illinois General Assembly, serving on the Agriculture, Appropriations for Higher Education, Judiciary, Labor, Redistricting, and Executive Appointments Committees and providing a voice for East Central Illinoisans in state government. Senator Bennett passed away suddenly on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the age of 45. He is survived by his wife Stacy and two young children, Sam and Emma.

