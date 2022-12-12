Lake Cascade Ice Conditions - Dec. 12, 2022

On Monday, December 12th we checked surface and ice conditions on Lake Cascade. Although we got off to an early start building ice in November, recent heavy snowfall has delayed ice development across much of the lake and has made for a slushy surface. Conditions may improve with forecasted cold and clear nights throughout the week. We visited two access areas to measure ice thickness.

At Blue Heron access area (south end), I measured seven inches of ice under three inches of slush, and an inch of snow. At Boulder Creek access area (north end), I measured six inches of ice under four inches of slush, and two inches of snow. Measurements were taken no more than one hundred yards from the boat ramp. Due to early season ice conditions, travel by foot is the only recommended method of access at this time. Use caution.

I plan on giving less frequent ice and access condition reports on Lake Cascade throughout the 2022 - 2023 season. Early ice conditions still exist on much of the lake and thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Drill holes and check for yourself - use caution and don't go alone. Ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract. Check out this recent BLOG with some early season "Safety Tips" and find more information on Fish and Game's Ice Fishing webpage.

I encourage anglers to reach out to local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall for ice reports. Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are also available at local tackle shops and the McCall Fish and Game office. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office directly at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!