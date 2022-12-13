Secret Weapon Media Agency Wins Davey Award for The Crack Guys Commercial!
Madison, Alabama Advertising Agency Wins 2021 Silver Davey Award!
We are so excited to see The Crack Guys get some much deserved recognition for the funny angle and light-hearted nature of their commercials!”MADISON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secret Weapon Media Agency Inc. has been recognized as one of the outstanding TV commercial agencies by the Davey Awards again. The agency has won a Silver Davey for their Crack Guys commercial titled “Oh Shift” in the Low Budget Commercial category.
— Tanya H Miller- President
The Davey Awards exclusively honor the “Davids” of creativity, the finest small shops, firms, agencies, and companies worldwide. David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock - the sort of thing small agencies do each year. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids", who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. The Davey Awards is the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers to win the recognition they deserve. Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. In determining Gold and Silver winners, entries are judged on their merits based on a standard of excellence as determined by the AIVA, considering the category entered.
The Davey Awards may be for smaller companies, but the judges have big reputations. The Davey is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.
AIVA members include executives from organizations such as Condé Nast, Disney, GE, Keller Crescent, Microsoft, Monster.com, MTV, Push., Publicis, Sesame Workshops, The Marketing Store, Worktank and Yahoo! and many more.
When Ronnie Mixon, President of The Crack Guys was asked how the company felt about their commercial winning this award, he responded, “We are excited to be a winner this year! We know our agency makes every effort to be sure our commercials meet very high standards. We are proud of our partnership!”
The Crack Guys are a regionally recognized leader in the foundation repair, encapsulation, and floor support industry. As a #1 Best In Business Award Winner, and a Fastest Growing 5000 Inc. Award winner, The Crack Guys are growing a culture of excellence across the southeast area of the U.S.
Secret Weapon Media Agency, Inc. is a Madison Alabama Advertising Agency that specializes in getting their clients results that drive a positive return on investment. They are a ComScore Agency partner, and focus on TV, Radio, Digital media, and Tactical Battle Plans ™. Established in 2018, the agency is focused on working with home service companies in the U.S.
Crack Guys "Oh Shift" Davey Award Winning Commercial