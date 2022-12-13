Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov ahead of the U.S.-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership Dialogue in Washington, D.C. The Secretary underscored the United States’ unwavering support for Uzbekistan’s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. The two sides discussed the enduring U.S.-Uzbekistan bilateral relationship, support for the peoples of Ukraine and Afghanistan, and the United States’ steadfast partnership with Uzbekistan within the context of a shifting geopolitical landscape in Central Asia.

Secretary Blinken welcomed Uzbekistan’s announced reforms and urged the government to fully implement them, including measures to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, support civil society, ensure media freedom, and combat gender-based violence. The Secretary also noted the importance of full and transparent investigations and fair trials of defendants following the unrest in Karakalpakstan earlier this year. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to being a reliable partner to Uzbekistan and helping ensure a prosperous, secure, and democratic Central Asia.