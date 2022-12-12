Governor Ducey Appoints Jeffrey Louis Sklar to the Arizona Court of Appeals

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Louis Sklar to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II.

“Jeffrey’s extensive civil litigation experience, service as a Superior Court Judge, and strong commitment to the separation of powers, gives me great confidence in his ability to serve the people of Arizona well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce his appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”

Jeffrey is currently the Presiding Judge on the family law bench of the Pima County Superior Court. Prior to his rotation to the family law bench, Jeffrey was assigned to the civil law bench where he presided over numerous complex civil cases including those involving wrongful deaths, medical malpractice, and commercial disputes. Before his appointment to the Superior Court, Jeffrey was a partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, where he was a commercial litigator.

Before joining Lewis Roca, Jeffrey practiced at Irell & Manella in Los Angeles, California after clerking for then Justice Scott Bales of the Arizona Supreme Court. Jeffrey has been repeatedly named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under Hot List and as a Rising Star by Southwest Super Lawyers.

Jeffrey has dedicated substantial time to pro bono cases through Southern Arizona Legal Aid and Step Up to Justice, focusing on consumer and landlord/tenant issues. In 2019, he was recognized by Southern Arizona Legal Aid as a volunteer of the month and by the Arizona Bar Foundation as one of the top 50 pro bono attorneys in the state. Jeffrey previously served on the Board of Directors of Interfaith Community Services, a local social services organization devoted to helping people in need achieve healthy, stable and independent lives.

Jeffrey graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Political Science where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Arizona Daily Wildcat. Jeffrey received his law degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law where served as an Executive Notes Editor on the Southern California Law Review.

This appointment fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Philip Espinosa, who was named to the court in 1992.

