Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4009691
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard
STATION: VSP – Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 12, 2022 at 1410 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 15
TOWN: Walden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brookside Drive
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Withheld - Pending Notification
AGE: 76
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Mitchell Shatney
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 12, 2022, at approximately 1410 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 15, east of the intersection with Brookside Drive, in the Town of Walden. Preliminary investigation showed Vehicle 1, a 2011 Toyota Corolla, was traveling east on VT Route 15 when it departed its lane of travel, striking a guardrail in the eastbound shoulder. Vehicle 1 was then redirected across the center of the roadway into the westbound lane. Vehicle 2, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was traveling west on VT Route 15 and was struck by Vehicle 1 in the westbound lane of travel. Vehicle 2 came to a final point of uncontrolled rest in the westbound lane and Vehicle 1 came to a final point of uncontrolled rest in the eastbound lane. The female operator of Vehicle 1, whose name is being withheld pending notification to family, sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene. The operator of Vehicle 2 was identified as Mitchell Shatney, of Walden, and was transported for treatment of minor injuries. This case remains under investigation and anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision, are asked to email Sergeant Thomas Howard at thomas.howard@vermont.gov.