Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4009691                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP – Special Operations                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: December 12, 2022 at 1410 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 15

TOWN: Walden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brookside Drive

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Withheld - Pending Notification

AGE: 76

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled  

INJURIES: Fatal

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mitchell Shatney

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On December 12, 2022, at approximately 1410 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 15, east of the intersection with Brookside Drive, in the Town of Walden. Preliminary investigation showed Vehicle 1, a 2011 Toyota Corolla, was traveling east on VT Route 15 when it departed its lane of travel, striking a guardrail in the eastbound shoulder. Vehicle 1 was then redirected across the center of the roadway into the westbound lane. Vehicle 2, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was traveling west on VT Route 15 and was struck by Vehicle 1 in the westbound lane of travel. Vehicle 2 came to a final point of uncontrolled rest in the westbound lane and Vehicle 1 came to a final point of uncontrolled rest in the eastbound lane. The female operator of Vehicle 1, whose name is being withheld pending notification to family, sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene. The operator of Vehicle 2 was identified as Mitchell Shatney, of Walden, and was transported for treatment of minor injuries. This case remains under investigation and anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision, are asked to email Sergeant Thomas Howard at thomas.howard@vermont.gov.

 

 

 

 

