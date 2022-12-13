RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I189E SOUTH BURLINGTON
Interstate 189 E has both lanes back open for travel. Please drive carefully.
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 189 Eastbound in South Burlington is down to one lane of travel due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
