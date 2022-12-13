RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I189E SOUTH BURLINGTON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Interstate 189 E has both lanes back open for travel. Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Williston PSAP 2777 Saint George Rd Williston, VT 05495 O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

From: Dubuque, Benjamin

Sent: Monday, December 12, 2022 5:58 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I189E SOUTH BURLINGTON

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 189 Eastbound in South Burlington is down to one lane of travel due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

