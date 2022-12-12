RSIPF thank the public for good behaviour during Solomon Cup 2022

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) thank members of the general public and sport fans for good behaviour shown during the Solomon Cup held in Honiara during the game.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City, Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo says, “This was a big event involving RSIPF officers providing security during the game. I would like to thank members of the general public for the good behaviour shown during the duration of the whole tournament.”

PPC Robo explains: “You have shown that you are law abiding citizens. Such an image will convince such organisations as FIFA that Solomon Islands is safe to host such big events in the future. There were no incidents reported at Lawson Tama where the tournament was held.”

Chief Superintendent Robo adds: “I would like to thank my officers who took part in the successful operation. I would also like to thank those private security companies who worked very closely with the police in making sure people enjoyed the event.”

ENDS///