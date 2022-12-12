Submit Release
12 Days of Holiday Safety with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency

CANADA, December 12 - Released on December 12, 2022

To help keep you and your family safe this winter season, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is sharing safety tips in their 12 Days of Holiday Safety campaign.

"This season is a time to celebrate with decorations and gathering with family, but a few simple actions can keep you and your loved ones safe," Saskatchewan Fire Marshal Wayne Rodger said. "By following these safety tips, you'll be able to identify and reduce the risk of common fire and safety hazards in your home."

From December 12 to 24, 2022, the SPSA will post a daily holiday safety tip on their Facebook page with actions you can take in and around your home. The tips will cover a range of everyday household items such as lights, extension cords, winter travel and candles. Most actions take just a few seconds and have little to no cost but will significantly reduce your safety risk throughout the winter season.

Fire Commissioner and SPSA President Marlo Pritchard agrees. 

"It only takes seconds for a fire to start because of lit candles left unattended, over-taxed electrical cords or a pot left unwatched," Pritchard said. "A safe celebration in your home may be the most important gift your family and friends receive this year."

A fact sheet listing all 12 topics and their safety tips is also available online at: www.saskpublicsafety.ca/holidays.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kara Slobodzian
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency
Regina
Phone: 306-510-1082
Email: kara.slobodzian2@gov.sk.ca

