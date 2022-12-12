Submit Release
Wednesday-Thursday: SBA Administrator Guzman travels to Puerto Rico to Highlight Biden–Harris Administration Economic and Disaster Recovery & Small Business Growth and Resilience Resources

/EIN News/ -- Puerto Rico, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week,  Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33.2 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit Puerto Rico to meet with small business owners, local officials, community leaders, and resource partners.

Administrator Guzman will highlight the positive impact that President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act has had on local economies and the ways the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to help small business owners succeed. She will also highlight the SBA disaster recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following recent natural disasters and include SBA resources to help small businesses rebuild and increase future resilience following natural disasters. The Administrator’s trip follows recently announced commitments from the White House to drive economic growth in the region.

Media are invited to join the events but should RSVP by 5 p.m. AST, Tuesday, December 13, for credentialing, full trip locations, and times.

WHEN:

December 14 - 15, 2022 

WHERE:

  • Wednesday, December 14, 9:00 a.m. AST,  Association of Women’s Business Centers Opening Session & Welcome Remarks from SBA  Administrator Guzman. (Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino)
  • Wednesday, December 14, 9:30 a.m. AST, Fireside Chat with Corinne Hodges & SBA Administrator Guzman (Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino)
  • Thursday, December 15, 9:30 a.m. AST, Visit Women’s Business Center at University Ana G. Mendez – Gurabo Campus
  • Thursday, December 15, 11:15 a.m. AST, Centro de Bellas Artes de Caguas, Calle Padial, Esquina, C. Ruiz Belvis                             

WHO:

  • SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
  • Association of Women’s Business Centers - CEO Corrinne Hodges
  • SBA Regional Administrator Marlene Cintron
  • SBA District Director Josue E. Rivera

MEDIA RSVP:  RSVP to SBA Press Secretary Christina Carr at christina.carr@sba.gov  with the reporter’s name and press outlet by 5 p.m. AST on Tuesday, December 13.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration 

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Christina Carr
United States Small Business Administration
christina.carr@sba.gov

