guardDog.ai Appoints David Bolocan, Banking Technology Industry Leader to Guard Dog Solutions Inc. Board of Directors
Leaders in Providing Simplified Cybersecurity Protection Risk Analysis Scoring Analytics Solutions for Financial Transaction Processing Compliance RegulationsSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a leader in Simplified Cybersecurity Scoring and Analytics protecting consumers, businesses including, banking, financial service providers, healthcare, and government agencies, announced today Mr. David Bolocan, has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bolocan is a leader in Banking and Financial Services for the past 20 years with significant experiencing in implementing new product solutions to achieve operating efficiencies.
“We welcome David Bolocan, to our Board of Directors management team, his industry experience in banking technology will prove to be invaluable to our growth as the compliance and regulatory environment is evolving in cyber security” said Adrian Wilson, Chairman of Guard Dog Solutions Inc.
David Bolocan stated “I have spent my career with banks to increase operational efficiency and achieve cost savings through process changes and the deployment of new solutions while being regulatory compliant. I am happy to join the team of innovators at guardDog.ai developing solutions that autonomously detect and respond to threats and vulnerabilities.”
guardDog.ai award winning unique cloud technology proactively responds to threats and recognize vulnerabilities that can be addressed before they can be exploited, preventing attacks to networks, or attached devices including IoT (Internet of Things) devices in home, business, or government. The software cloud service works together with a companion network device by stopping and mitigating ransomware, man-in-the-middle attacks, denial of service, and is constantly learning to engage with emerging novel threats.
guardDog.ai provides innovation with cyber resilience measures to increase the cyber hygiene and wellness of networks through continual reporting on threats attempted and thwarted. Providing first-of-class risk assessment tools assigns a cyber wellness score to the networks it protects. Additionally, GuardDog allows companies to elevate their cyber resilience using current IT professionals training them to serve as Attack Surface Monitors, Managers, or Architects within less than an hour.
About David Bolocan
Mr. Bolocan has had 20 years of experience in Retail and Commercial Banking. This included the Head of Consumer Deposits at SunTrust (now Truist), Head of Retail Deposits and Marketing at BBVA (now PNC), and Head of the Commercial Deposit Portfolio for National Business Lines at Western Alliance Bank. While in these roles, Bolocan led business lines with more than $1 billion in annual revenue and was responsible for the business line P&L, sales, marketing, product, operations, risk, pricing, new businesses, and business development across branch and digital channels.
Bolocan has a degree in Computer Science and Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. Bolocan has also served on two NASDAQ boards for 8 years. Bolocan was the compensation committee chair and audit committee member at CBMG (market cap of $300MM) from 2012 to 2018. Bolocan is the lead independent director and audit committee chair at UTime (annual sales of $40MM) from 2019 to date.
About guardDog.ai
Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) cyber security software service that works together with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and response stopping attacks. The solution provides network protection and visibility as it exposes invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, employee’s working from home, consumers are grappling to find security solutions adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges. Visit guardDog.ai for more information.
For more information visit guardDog.ai and explore edge territory analytics at Live Map.
