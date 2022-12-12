Book Launch: “The Ultimate Drone Professional Guide” Explores How to Break into the Commercial Drone Industry

Canandaigua, N.Y. – December 12, 2022 – Drone industry evangelist and author, Brian Pitre, has just launched a new e-book entitled, “The Ultimate Drone Professional Guide.” Pitre was an early adopter of commercial drone technology in the industry’s nascent years and, as the CEO of SkyOp, LLC, has designed one of the first comprehensive drone education platforms in the market. The “Ultimate Drone Professional Guide,” provides insights on many aspects of the drone industry from regulations, to career development, to the future of urban air mobility. The new e-book is available on most popular digital book platforms, in print, or as a free online version is accessible here: https://drone.skyop.com/book





Brian Pitre has been a longtime proponent of drone technology, corporate integration of UAS systems, and expansion of career paths in the drone sector. As CEO of Canandaigua, N.Y-based SkyOp, Pitre has worked with educational institutions, public safety organizations and businesses of all sizes to develop drone programs that deliver unique competitive advantages and prioritize program return-on-investment. His STEM curricula for secondary education and career training institutions have been adopted by more than 100 schools nationwide. As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, Pitre regularly publishes articles providing commentary, insight and an expert point of view on the commercial UAS sector.





“Drones are a truly transformative technology capable of changing just about every business model,” said Pitre. “When small consumer drones began to proliferate more than a decade ago, I was immediately struck by the innumerable commercial use cases for drone technology. For those outside the industry though, the transformative nature of drone technology is less transparent. With the Ultimate Drone Professional Guide, I’m hoping to give interested readers a look inside with insights on commercial applications, the amazing career paths that lay in front of commercial drone pilots, and a look at how drones will totally disrupt so many business models in the near future.”





The “Ultimate Drone Professional Guide,” provides perspectives on ever-expanding drone usage from insights on regulations, to tips on securing pilot certifications, and the steps to become a sought-after commercial drone pilot. The book also provides perspectives on universal issues impacting the future of unmanned aerial vehicles like the evolution of urban air mobility, the need for drone-focused STEM education, and the drone sector as a career path.

The “Ultimate Drone Professional Guide,” is available in Kindle and iPad formats. or in a print format, for a small fee at: https://tinyurl.com/droneguide/ Interested readers can also access the e-book free from the SkyOp website, here: https://drone.skyop.com/book.





About SkyOp, LLC

Headquartered in Canandaigua, N.Y, SkyOp LLC is facilitating the safe, lawful and effective adoption of drone technology. Its turnkey training solutions range from introductory hands-on drone training to nationally recognized high school STEM curricula. SkyOp works with educational institutions, public safety organizations and businesses of all sizes to develop drone programs that deliver unique competitive advantages and prioritize program return-on-investment. To learn more about SkyOp, please visit: https://www.skyop.com.

##