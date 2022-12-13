Within six months of its launch, Coincashy becomes the top choice for buying and selling bitcoin and USDT in Dubai

Coincashy Advisor coincashy logo

Coincashy OTC exchange offers easy access to buying USDT/Bitcoin in UAE. The company also provides free advice to its users about the suitable tokens to invest

Coincashy is the best place to exchange your digital assets in Dubai at very less fees.” — Manish Kumar

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoinCashy is a simple and fast cryptocurrency buying and selling app in the UAE. Besides buying and selling, the company also offers consultancy in developing crypto assets.Currently, the company supports over 100 cryptocurrencies, including USDT and Bitcoin, and offers users a seamless platform experience.The platform offers easy access to buying and trading crypto. To simplify the process for everyday users, the company also provides free advice about suitable tokens to invest in, which helps them make the right decision at the right time.One of the significant hurdles coming in the way of buying crypto is the decision to choose the best tokens. The lack of knowledge in the crypto field poses a substantial risk to investors. That is why CoinCashy gives access to actual experts who have access to all the key information in the crypto industry and rightly suggest which currency is expected to jump and at what time. CoinCashy helps buyers make the right decision while choosing which coin to buy, when, and how to maximize profits.CoinCashy allows buyers to buy crypto using fiat. Moreover, they can get cash in return by selling their cryptocurrencies. Unlike most crypto marketplaces, Coincashy makes it hassle-free for users. The exchange is specifically dedicated to those doing cryptocurrency trading in Dubai.The scope of the service of Coincashy is not just limited to trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Coincashy believes in upgrading the living standards of their prospects. That is why the experts at Coin Cashy offer consultancy about how virtual assets can be converted into physical assets in the future.By booking an appointment, the experts at Coincashy will guide the users about how they can acquire dream assets like luxury villas, watches, and yachts.By making selling and buying USDT/Bitcoin hassle-free, Coin Cashy makes itself different from the rest of the crypto exchanges and marketplaces.The significant features of the Coincashy app include the following:- Quick and secure OTC transactions of Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies- Credit card transactions for buying cryptocurrency- Direct payouts to bank accounts- Deals in more than 100 cryptocurrencies- No restrictions on high-volume tradesAt Coincashy, the professional team takes care of the privacy of users, which makes it trustworthy for easy handling of cryptocurrencies. The platform is also offering 24/7 support.To learn more, visit coincashy.com.For updates, follow Coin Cashy on Social Media:

Looking for Cash in Dubai? Sell Your USDT/Bitcoin and Get Cash In Minutes!