Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Acquires Common Shares of Aura Minerals Inc.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. ("Northwestern"), a company beneficially owned by Paulo Carlos de Brito, announces that it has acquired 280,000 common shares ("Aura Shares") of Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura") in normal course transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the result that Northwestern owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 38,136,105 Aura Shares, representing approximately 53.0671% of the issued and outstanding Aura Shares. The 280,000 Aura Shares were purchased at an average of $7.70 per Aura Share, for an aggregate of $2,156.000.

The acquisition of the Aura Shares was completed as part of Northwestern's ongoing review of its investment holdings, and to permit it to increase its ownership position in Aura. Northwestern intends to evaluate its investment in Aura on a continuing basis and may, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over common shares or other securities of Aura, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

For additional information, or to obtain a copy of the report required pursuant to the early warning reporting requirements, please contact:

Paulo Carlos de Brito
Telephone: +5511 2164-7365
Email: paulo@springold.com

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd.
Morgan & Morgan Building
Pasea Estate, Road Town
Tortola, British Virgin Islands


