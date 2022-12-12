25.4% CAGR To Take Cognitive Computing Market Revenue to $177.9 Billion by 2030

North America led the industry for cognitive computing, with a revenue share of more than 40%, in 2021.

In 2021, the total value of the cognitive computing market was $23.2 billion, which is on track to reaching $177.9 billion by 2030, advancing at a 25.4% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2030. According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence. This is credited to the growing penetration of neural networks, integrated cloud platforms, AI, and machine learning.

Key Technology in Cognitive Computing Is NLP

The category of natural language processing (NLP) holds the largest revenue share, of over 40%. The NLP technology helps in examining unstructured data for enhancing the experiences of customers.

Additionally, enterprises gain from NLP by improving their knowledge of consumer perception, optimizing business processes, and reducing operational cost.

Moreover, due to the growing need to improve human–computer interaction, the need for the machine learning technology is predicted to expand at a high rate in the near future.

On cognitive computing platforms, machine learning is expected to gain traction for interactive and adaptive learning. Companies in the industry will also look at ML to enhance translation and interpretation.

Major Revenue Contributor Is BFSI Sector

The BFSIsectorholds an over 26% share, and its contribution is predicted to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Cognitive computing solutions offer data analytics tools that are effective and efficient and customized as per the needs of BFSI enterprises.

During the forecast period, the healthcare category will advance rapidly. By removing paperwork, cognitive computing solutions enable healthcare professionals to concentrate on patient care and enhance human diagnosis and decision-making with a human touch.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud category holds a significant share. One of the main factors driving the expansion of this category is the development of data storage facilities, including integrated cloud storage facilities; and the creation of customized cloud solutions, including private and public clouds.

Why North America Region Leads Market?

With a share of over 40% in 2021, North America was the global dominator. This was because of the quick acceptance of integrated cloud platforms and the introduction of new business models.

Additionally, it is predicted that the U.S. and Canada will emphasize data security owing to the stringent government laws, thereby increasing the acceptance of cognitive computing solutions.

APAC will grow the fastest in the near future, boosted by the rising number of startups and the increasing internet penetration in Japan, China, Australia, and India.

Cognitive Computing Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Human Computer Application

Automated Reasoning

Information Retrieval

By Deployment Mode

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Retail & E-Commerce

BFSI

Security

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Regional Analysis

North America cognitive computing market

By Technology



By Deployment Mode



By Organization Size



By Industry Vertical



By Country – U.S. and Canada

Europe cognitive computing market

By Technology



By Deployment Mode



By Organization Size



By Industry Vertical



By Country – U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific cognitive computing market

By Technology



By Deployment Mode



By Organization Size



By Industry Vertical



By Country – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Rest of APAC

Latin America cognitive computing market

By Technology



By Deployment Mode



By Organization Size



By Industry Vertical



By Country – Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa cognitive computing market

By Technology



By Deployment Mode



By Organization Size



By Industry Vertical



By Country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

