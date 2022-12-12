Mozverse Named Inc. Magazine's Best in Business Award 2022

The company is renowned for its web development platform specializing in blockchain innovation and Web 3.0 integration solutions to help companies succeed in the meta economy.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Mozverse is pleased to announce it has been named as a winner of the Inc. Magazine's Best in Business Award 2022 for the Blockchain category. This award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and local communities.

Founders Danny Moslin and Zach Hirsch with Producer Scott Storch

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9275/147725_figure1full.jpg

"I'm really honored we were one of the winners of Inc Magazine Best in Business Awards," says Cofounder and Chief Evangelist Zach Hirsch. "I didn't expect us to win when I filled out the application and I'm so happy for all of the development team here, and our team in Ukraine, to get the recognition they deserve. It's a very competitive space and to beat out so many great projects is validation for all the hard work last year and motivation to take it to another level in 2023."

Mozverse is contributing to the adoption of the metaverse by creating products such as launching a hyper-realistic live entertainment experience that will be called "Live Stadium", Ultranode technology which is a performance and scalability accelerator designed for the Web3 development platform, and launching virtual worlds in Web3. It is co-founded by CEO Danny Mozlin who has been a pioneer of the internet with his previous companies.

To create this year's list, Inc.'s editors reviewed the applicant pool to look at companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. The full list of 241 honored private companies, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands Dec. 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at www.inc.com/best-in-business.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Mozverse

Web development platform specializing in blockchain innovation and Web 3.0 integration solutions to help companies succeed in the meta economy. They aim to democratize the metaverse by "providing a virtual platform that's compatible with more hardware and not limited to users with high-performance desktops. Mozverse's Ultranode technology is a performance and scalability accelerator designed for the Web3 development platform and the reason for its leading node response times.

Media Contact

Company Contact: Daniel Robbins

Website: https://www.ibhmedia.co

Email: hello@ibhmedia.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147725