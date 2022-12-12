Keshman Property Management Launches In Jacksonville To provide Increase Earning Potential To Residential Investment Property Owners

Founder and CEO Joseph Keshi Brings More Than Two Decades of Property Management Experience to New Venture.

As the rental property investment market continues to grow in Jacksonville, Fla. and surrounding cities, industry veteran Joseph Keshi is helping others establish and grow their real estate investments with the introduction of Keshman Property Management. Offering a highly personalized approach, Keshman Property Management provides a full-suite of services, including drawing up custom leases for every tenant, performing detailed background and credit checks on prospective tenants, and working with a vast network of contractors to provide property management and repair services on all residential properties.

In addition to professional roles in residential construction, development and management, Keshi honed his skills in property management by growing his own portfolio of residential investment properties. With ownership experience in condos, townhouses, single-family homes, multi-family properties and apartment buildings, he has learned how to adapt to and overcome the common challenges plaguing both property owners and the tenants they serve.

“One of the core issues facing the residential property management industry is that many people enter the business with no background in owning or managing rental properties,” said Keshi. “This often leads to mismanaged properties that aren’t growing their value and cash flow year over year. Dedication and a results-oriented mindset help to set our team apart from the competition.”

Beyond its core services, Keshman Property Management’s month-to-month agreements give investors the peace of mind that they’re not locked into a long-term commitment, and the company’s competitive fees make for an affordable solution for any owner looking to maximize their investment. Additionally, in the event that a tenant moves out within the first 12 months, Keshman will match properties with new tenants free of charge. As a licensed real estate brokerage in Florida, Keshman can also help clients buy or sell residential investment properties.

Residential investment property owners or prospective owners can visit https://www.mypropertymanaged.com, send an email to contact@mypropertymanaged.com or call 904-990-5606 to learn more about Keshman Property Management.

About Keshman Property Management

Keshman Property Management helps residential investment property owners maximize their property’s potential with a personalized approach to professional property management. With more than two decades successfully managing residential properties, Keshman Property Management founder and CEO Joseph Keshi is committed to providing each client with the same dedication and care that he uses for his own property portfolio. From tenant management, rent collection, tenant screening, maintenance management and more, Keshman Property Management is the trusted leader in property management in Jacksonville, Florida. Market and its surrounding cities.

For more information, visit https://www.mypropertymanaged.com.

