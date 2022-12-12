TD Bank Group ranked among top sustainability companies in the World by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

TD's sustainability efforts recognized for the ninth consecutive year

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to be listed in the DJSI World Index for the ninth consecutive year. The DJSI World Index benchmarks the sustainability performance of the top ten per cent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. From a global pool of 240 eligible companies in its industry, TD is included in the shortlist of 25. As of December 9, 2022, TD is the only North American-based bank included in the World Index.

"Across TD's global footprint, we are focused on delivering on our purpose to positively impact those we serve in the communities where we live and work, and the economies that rely on us," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP and Head of Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship at TD. "Our inclusion on the DJSI World Index for the ninth consecutive year is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to drive ESG progress and foster inclusive and sustainable growth."

TD scored the highest in the areas of Financial Inclusion, Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, and Customer Relationship Management and Risk and Crisis Management among other categories.

Some of TD's investments and goals related to inclusive and sustainable growth in 2022 include:

A $10 million investment in Canada's largest ever single private conservation project, and the formation of a specialized Carbon Advisory Business within TD Securities to help equip clients with innovative end-to-end carbon market solutions.

million investment in largest ever single private conservation project, and the formation of a specialized Carbon Advisory Business within TD Securities to help equip clients with innovative end-to-end carbon market solutions. The release of interim Scope 3 financed emissions targets for two priority sectors, Energy and Power Generation.

The establishment of the Black Entrepreneur Loan Program, an outcome of TD's five year, $10-million commitment to the Black Opportunity Fund (BOF).

commitment to the Black Opportunity Fund (BOF). Announced the 15 grant recipients of the 2021 TD Ready Challenge, an annual North American initiative of the TD Ready Commitment that awards $10 million in grants to community organizations dedicated to driving innovative, equitable and scalable solutions for a changing world. In 2021, the TD Ready Challenge focused on seeking solutions to address the pandemic-related learning loss for disproportionately impacted students in grades K-12.

Other key recognitions TD has received for its sustainability efforts in 2022 include:

TD thanks its customers, colleagues, and the communities it serves and congratulates all members of the DJSI World Index.

To learn more about sustainability and corporate citizenship at TD please read the TD Climate Action Plan, TD 2021 ESG Report, or visit https://stories.td.com/ca/en/article/td-environment-social-governance.

For more information about DJSI World Index, please click here.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group