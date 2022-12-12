Veltrust Awarded 2022 Ic100 Fastest-Growing Firms In America For A Third Consecutive Year

ICIC announced that Washington DC and Baltimore based management consulting firm, Veltrust, is a winner of the 2022 IC100 award which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing firms across America. The winners were picked based on revenue growth and job creation during the four-year period.

Winners were revealed at the 2022 ICIC National Conference held virtually on December 9th. The full list is available on ICIC. Of the 100 businesses on the list, Veltrust led by CEO Jaian Cuttari was ranked #24 in the nation, based on its four-year revenue growth rate of 240.25%.

Jaian Cuttari Commented: “It is an honor to be awarded the IC100 awarded by ICIC for a third year, this award reaffirms our commitment to meet the challenges faced in the current global markets”.

Veltrust LLC is a strategic advisory firm that specializes in strategic planning, market access, government relations, and commercial negotiations, and serves clients in over 28 international markets.

Veltrust has helped businesses transform with technology, making it easier for businesses to reach wider audiences and gain qualified expertise on how to comply with regulatory agencies, local laws, and business standards. The pandemic magnified the need for businesses to seize global opportunities, and Veltrust stepped in to help create pathways to success for companies seeking to tap into global markets. Veltrust has also helped small businesses increase productivity through the implementation of solutions that would give businesses an edge during today’s uncertain times. One example would be digital currency and blockchain adoption.

The full ICIC Award profile for Veltrust can be viewed: https://icic.org/inner-city-100/veltrust-llc-2/.

Media Contact

Veltrust

Ana Lang, Press

United States