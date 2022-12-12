Hennessey London Opens Expanding Venom F5 Global Retail Network

Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is proud to announce its partnership with H.R. Owen and the opening of "Hennessey London" in the United Kingdom.

H.R. Owen is Britain’s leading Luxury Motor Group, retailing and maintaining only the world’s most sought-after premium car brands. Hennessey London is located in Mayfair – one of the most expensive districts in the world – in the heart of London. Its European location is ideally situated to serve affluent Londoners and owners in western Europe.

Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO: “The H.R. Owen Group looks to brands that relentlessly innovate, seeking to be the very best no matter the cost or complexity. Hennessey is the perfect addition to our portfolio of partners, with a storied heritage, a proven hypercar already received to critical acclaim and a forward-facing vision of the future of performance. We are excited to begin working hand-in-hand with the Hennessey team to showcase the incredible work of this famous American brand to our customers here in the UK.”

Hennessey London will offer customers the acclaimed American-made hypercar, the Hennessey Venom F5. Engineered to exceed 300 mph and boasting 1,817 bhp from its 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged "Fury" V8 engine, the Venom F5 is unique, exclusive, and devastatingly fast. Armed with the world’s most powerful production car engine, plus a carbon-fiber chassis and body that delivers a dry weight under 3,000 pounds, the Venom F5 can sprint from 0-200 kph (0-124 mph) in just 4.7 seconds.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “We are understandably very pleased to partner with H.R. Owen, the UK’s leading luxury motor group. Its team’s hypercar experience allows us to confidently expand our footprint knowing that our clientele will be in the care of experts. We are honoured to align with a professional team that shares our family ideals, brand vision, and passion for ultimate performance.”

