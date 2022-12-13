Zorang and Salsify Joins Hands To Help Brands Ace Digital Strategies and Customer Experiences
The PXM company Salsify comes together with Zorang, a commerce and customer experience consulting company, to assist brands in winning over digital experiences.
Salsify is eager to further our partnership with Zorang. Together, Zorang and Salsify will strive to unlock value for our customers through industry-leading solutions and expertise”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The globally recognized product experience management (PXM) platform Salsify comes together with Zorang, a commerce and customer experience consulting company, to assist brands in winning over digital experiences. Both leading organizations are strengthening the strategic partnership to address the demands of the modern-day retail landscape and eliminate bottleneck situations.
— Alec Reiss
Salsify is a global player in providing Product Information Management solutions to address the complexity of the digital retail landscape. In the pace-driven technology world, the company is helping retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to match the pace and harness the growing opportunities in online retail. Salsify aims to simplify content visibility and distribution across major digital channels to capture a more significant market share and drive more revenue.
Alec Reiss, Salsify Partner Account Manager mentioned "Salsify is eager to further our partnership with Zorang. Together, Zorang and Salsify will strive to unlock value for our customers through industry-leading solutions and expertise."
Zorang and Salsify look forward to exploring futuristic technology to deliver solutions that focus beyond PIM functionality. With Salsify, we will be able to bring the best for the commerce and content channels in terms of content management, retail analytics, syndication, and more. Our deep expertise in commerce and powerful PIM platforms for better insights and digital purchase experiences.
“Nowadays, the majority of the brands are trying to create personalized digital shopping experiences. Our partnership with Salsify will result in simplified digital growth and revenue growth channels. We are driven to deliver the insights and agility for compelling online shopping experiences. ”, says Sumit Kapoor, managing partner of Zorang.
Another Managing partner Anurag Gupta of Zorang says,” We’re super excited with this new collaboration and looking forward to upscale the digital experiences with solutions catering to the online consumer preferences.” He further adds that” Zorang and Salsify will work to deliver innovative and technology-oriented solutions going beyond the PIM functionality.”
About Salsify -
Salsify is a PIM industry leader helping brand manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to empower digital shelf experiences. The company's CommerceXM platform (Commerce Experience Management) is known for cross-organization and large-scale organization collaboration. Salsify works with the vision to boost shoppers' engagement, execute innovative commerce strategies, and enhance content distribution and visibility across multiple channels. The company brings revolutionary technologies to deliver insights related to product pages and marketing channel optimizations. The global scale retailers and distributors are relying on Salsify to efficiently improve brand loyalty, amplify product USPs, boost conversion rates, profit margins, and more.
For more information, visit - https://www.salsify.com/.
About Zorang -
Zorang is a leading digital commerce, content, and integration solutions provider for widely growing online marketing. The company is based out of the San Francisco Bay Area. It has already made its mark in business analytics, system integration services, Web Content Management, PIM (Product Information Management), eCommerce and more. The commerce and customer experience consulting company has the expertise to bring innovative and revolutionary growth strategies. With the perfect mapping of proven methodologies with customers' requirements, Zorang has helped countless retailers ace market competition and growth channels.
For more information, visit https://www.zorang.com.
Contacts -
Salsify
https://www.salsify.com/
info@salsify.com
Zorang Inc.
https://www.zorang.com
marketing@zorang.com
Wanda McLean
Zorang, Inc.
+1 925.391.0073
email us here