Governor Newsom Names Jeffrey Macomber Next CDCR Secretary as Secretary Allison Retires

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that Jeffrey Macomber will serve as the next Secretary of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) after Secretary Kathleen Allison retires at the end of the year following three decades of service at the Department.

Macomber was appointed Undersecretary of Operations at the Department by Governor Newsom in 2020 and he has served in several other leadership roles throughout his decades-long career at CDCR.

“With his extensive experience at the Department, deep knowledge of the wide-ranging issues at hand and commitment to public service, I am confident that Jeff will more than meet this moment,” said Governor Newsom. “I look forward to his partnership in advancing restorative justice and our work to end the revolving door of the criminal justice system.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing the important advancements we have made to lower recidivism and create safer prisons and communities,” said Undersecretary Macomber. “I’m proud to serve the people of California alongside our devoted peace officers.”

Appointed CDCR Secretary in 2020 by the Governor, Secretary Allison has spearheaded important efforts to implement various criminal justice reforms and led the development of policies and programs that focus on rehabilitation, restorative justice and more.

“Under Kathy’s expert leadership, our state’s prisons have expanded transformative opportunities for rehabilitation and job training, supporting successful outcomes for participants as well as public safety,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m deeply grateful to Kathy for lending her more than three decades of distinguished leadership, knowledge and experience at a pivotal time for the Department and wish her the best in her next chapter.”

She has served in a wide variety of roles at the Department since 1987, covering nearly all aspects of corrections including health care, fiscal administration, rehabilitative programs, mental health services and community relationships.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of California and to be part of the incredible strides our state prisons have made in rehabilitation and successful reentry,” said Secretary Allison. “I am proud of the progress we have made and of all the dedicated men and women who have worked day in and day out to serve our great state.”

Jeffrey Macomber, 53, of Sacramento, has served as Undersecretary of Operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2020. He was Undersecretary of Administration at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2019 to 2020. He was Director of Corrections Services at California Correctional Health Care Services in 2019. Macomber served as Deputy Director of Facility Support in the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2016 to 2018. He was Warden at California State Prison, Sacramento from 2014 until 2016, Chief Deputy Warden from 2009 to 2014 and Associate Warden from 2008 to 2009. Macomber served in multiple positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1993 to 2008, including Correctional Administrator, Captain, Correctional Business Manager, Staff Services Manager and Associate Governmental Programs Analyst. He began his career with the Department as a Correctional Officer at Ironwood State Prison from 1993 to 1994. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $290,556. Macomber is registered without party preference.

