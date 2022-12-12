Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,061 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release: Governor Green Issues Flag Order in Honor of Late Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa

HONOLULU, HI – Gov. Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, until sunset on Sunday, December 18, 2022. This action is taken to honor the late Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa who passed on December 11, 2022.

“Jaime and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa. Abigail bore the weight of her position with dignity and humility, enriched the lives of everyone she touched, and like so many Aliʻi who came before her, she has left a legacy dedicated to her people in perpetuity. Hawaiʻi mourns this great loss, and our aloha and heartfelt condolences go out to her entire ʻohana and all who had the privilege of knowing Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa,” said Gov. Green.

Kawānanakoa was a passionate advocate for Native Hawaiian causes, believing that her wealth was to be used to help preserve the Native Hawaiian culture and people.

The Native Hawaiian royal descendant was 96 years old.

# # #

Media Contact:

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor
Email: [email protected]
Cell: 808-265-0083

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release: Governor Green Issues Flag Order in Honor of Late Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.