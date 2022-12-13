Mind Body Align’s Align app redesign brings the true essence of mindfulness practice to schools and workplaces
Mindfulness education company harnesses technology to amplify mindfulness training and bring real health benefits
While there are many readily available applications which provide sleep stories, meditations, and mindfulness practices, Align is the only app that quietly engages one to embrace the moment.”MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align, LLC recently announced a redesign and relaunch of Align, their mindfulness app. Align sends daily mindful reminders and prompts to support bringing individuals to the moment, which is the essence of the mindfulness practice.
Align saw a complete redesign and is now an integral part of the programs at Mind Body Align. “The Align App has been rethought, beginning with the smallest details. We learned from what our users loved in the first version, created new prompts that are smarter, and packaged all that in an all-new design that allows the user to focus on the moment,” said Evan Ryan, founder of Teammate AI, the web developer.
The world is growing more dependent on technology, and Mind Body Align is moving all their programs forward with technical innovation. This benefits schools and workplaces in the age of remote work and also because brains are now trained to respond to this type of interaction. Mind Body Align was recently named by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) as a finalist for its Innovation Showcase, highlighting the use of technology in education.
Mind Body Align works in schools, workplaces and communities to teach skills that infuse a level of awareness proven to improve job satisfaction, create more effective collaborations, and reduce personal stress.
About Mind Body Align, LLC
Creating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful critical life skills at school, at work, and everywhere. In pre-K and primary schools, students, teachers, and staff use Mind Body Align social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum that is equitable, inclusive, and trauma-sensitive; this meets curriculum standards, is a great complement to PBIS programs, and assists with classroom management. Mind Body Align’s new, inclusive teacher professional development course is an experience supporting and training teachers and is one of several educator programs available for schools. Mind Body Align at Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. They host a no cost, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8:15 EST and each Thursday at 3:45 pm EST. Mindfulness Starts Now. Mindfulness and attentional training can be found at mindbodyalign.com.
