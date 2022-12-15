Veteran Rockers Announce Mission to Save Rock N' Roll - The NEW Bardōts

"Singles Night" - The NEW Bardōts, EP cover "Corporation Businessman" - The NEW Bardōts The NEW Bardōts, NJ Veteran Rockers Out to Save Rock and Roll from Extinction The NEW Bardōts, NJ Veteran Rockers Out to Save Rock and Roll from Extinction "Never Too Much Christmas" - The NEW Bardōts

The New Bardōts - Five New Jersey Veteran Rockers Declare They Are Out To Save Rock N’ Roll From Extinction

For many… greed, power, and the almighty dollar seems all they are interested in... but remember… they are human and will not be able to take it with them when their time on earth has expired.” — - Wayne Olivieri, Lead Singer - The NEW Bardots

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NEW Bardōts are on a mission...to keep rock and roll alive. Lifelong friends and former bandmates, this exciting band is comprised of artists Gar Francis, Wayne Olivieri (Rockids), former band mate Dan Skye (Olivier's Twist) and new drummer Johnny Rago and fellow bandmate John Croot Jr. on keyboards. These New Jersey veteran rockers have boldly stepped up and launched the mission to save rock n' roll from extinction. Coming back together from their early roots of the New York City music scene (CBGB's, Max's Kansas City, China Club) to write and record together again.

The NEW Bardōts released their first full length LP "French Kisses" in 2019, then a follow up EP "Already Been Chewed" in 2020. They released a series of singles from 2020 to 2022 and their latest new EP, "Singles Night" was just released on November 25th, 2022. The NEW Bardots consider themselves seasoned artists, whether it be in studio or live on stage, a straight up rock n' roll band - no frills or auto tune. However, from fans to industry icons and music legends alike, this band is regarded as so much more.

"Electrifying! That's how I would describe my reaction to seeing The New Bardōts' Live show. The repertoire is filled with energetic, groove filled songs. The musicianship is tight and exciting. And the personalities are explosive and contagious to watch. Complete, electrified enjoyment!"- Myke Scavone - RAMJAM - THE YARDBIRDS

"Wayne's one of the most charismatic singers I've seen in a long time. When he's on stage he doesn't let you not pay attention."

- Eddie Brigati - THE RASCALS

The NEW Bardōts' track and accompanying music video for "Corporation Businessman" from their EP "Singles Night" is a take-no-prisoners straight fired shot, calling out big business as well as their impactful key products, greed and corruption. The song released on Bongo Boy Records, is quickly gaining mass approval of rock n' roll fans globally. This rocker has you grooving from the very first cord…a solid, paced-out rock song reminiscent of Creedence Clearwater Revival…it captures your ear and your imagination as you listen to the story told.

The Ark of Music describes "Corporation Businessman" perfectly. "The NEW Bardots quip that they have stepped in to save rock n’ roll from extinction, and this track stands as proof that they are certainly doing an excellent job so far." "Employing a tight blues groove, the song is dominated by feisty guitar lines that pan around the stereo field, and a wry, condemnatory vocal delivery." "You give your soul to the dollar...He’s your friend...Your politician will take what you pay" growls singer, Wayne Olivieri. He also calls out company wage gaps. The message is clear in this one; the rich get richer, and the rest get thinner. " - The Ark of Music

These talented artists have delivered another gift for our ears and eyes this holiday season by dropping a fun little rocker entitled "Never Too Much Christmas". “We wanted to put our something a bit more Rock & Roll than usual for Christmas and this one just fell together at rehearsal a few weeks back, so we rushed into Sky Lab Studios (our home away from home) and knocked it out in one four hour session.” - Wayne O. - Lead Singer. This straight up, foot stomping, make ya' want to get up and dance track is sure to become a holiday favorite. You can listen to this new rock holiday song and view the visuals for "Never Too Much Christmas" on the band's Youtube channel https://youtu.be/eKI32C2Rs-Y.

The NEW Bardōts

Gar Francis: Guitar / Vocals

Dan Skye: Bass/ Vocals

John Croot Jr: Keyboards

Johnnie Rago: Drums

Wayne Olivieri: Lead Vocals/Harmonica

The EP "Singles Night" makes a great holiday gift for all those rock fans on your list and is available now on all streaming platforms. Don't miss a beat from The NEW Bardōts. Follow the band while they save rock n' roll and stay up on their latest new music and upcoming shows through social media sites; Twitter https://twitter.com/wethenewbardots, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thenewbardotsofficial/, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheNEWBardots.

