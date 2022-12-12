Office of the Governor – News Release: Governor Green Issues Flag Order in Honor of Late Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa

HONOLULU, HI – Gov. Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, until sunset on Sunday, December 18, 2022. This action is taken to honor the late Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa who passed on December 11, 2022.

“Jaime and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa. Abigail bore the weight of her position with dignity and humility, enriched the lives of everyone she touched, and like so many Aliʻi who came before her, she has left a legacy dedicated to her people in perpetuity. Hawaiʻi mourns this great loss, and our aloha and heartfelt condolences go out to her entire ʻohana and all who had the privilege of knowing Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa,” said Gov. Green.

Kawānanakoa was a passionate advocate for Native Hawaiian causes, believing that her wealth was to be used to help preserve the Native Hawaiian culture and people.

The Native Hawaiian royal descendant was 96 years old.

# # #

Media Contact:

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 808-265-0083