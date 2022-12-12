Wellness-Driven Franchise, Asha Urban Baths, Announces First Franchise Sold
The communal gathering place franchise celebrates its first franchise sold as it seeks to expand throughout the nation.
We'd love to see an Urban Baths in most major cities. We've got current interest in Salt Lake City, Oakland and Southern California, Austin, and Phoenix.”FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communal gathering place and wellness franchise, Asha Urban Baths, has just signed its very first franchisee. The new franchise location will be in Folsom, California and is owned by Nicole Thomas.
— Cori Martinez, Owner and Founder of Asha Urban Baths
“Niki is the perfect fit for partnering with us. She's a savvy professional, tired of the typical corporate culture,” stated Cori Martinez, Owner and Founder of Asha Urban Baths. “She wants to do work that has a positive impact on people and be part of building a team that leads with humanity.”
The company first sought franchise development in 2021, officially kicking off their opportunity this year. The new location’s operational date is still to be determined.
Asha Urban Baths, referred to as Urban Baths for franchise locations, has its flagship location in Sacramento, California. Martinez, along with her franchise team, are seeking further expansion throughout the United States, targeting densely populated metro areas to start. Urban Baths is seeing strong interest across the country as news of its one-of-a-kind concept begins to spread, says Martinez.
“We'd love to see an Urban Baths in most major cities. We've got current interest in Salt Lake City, Oakland and Southern California, Austin, and Phoenix,” Martinez said.
Urban Baths franchise ownership includes toolkits, coaching, training, operational support, and more, according to its franchise page. Marketing collateral and business strategies are also a part of each franchise package.
ABOUT Asha Urban Baths
Asha Urban Baths is the first wellness franchise to make centuries-old communal bathhouse traditions modern and approachable for urban communities to regularly slow down, unplug, and relax. The one-of-a-kind urban oasis offers a variety of services and experiences including sound immersion, salt therapy, massage, soaking, saunas, and more. To learn more about Asha Urban Baths, visit www.ashaurbanbaths.com. To start the journey towards ownership with an Urban Baths franchise, visit www.ashaurbanbaths.com/your-own-urban-baths.
Cori Martinez
Asha Urban Baths
cori@ashaurbanbaths.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other