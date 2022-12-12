Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on February 16, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the market close.



The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results and business outlook on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.