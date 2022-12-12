Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,014 in the last 365 days.

THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF PUMPELLY

Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer

C. Gilbert Storms authors a book about the early years of Pumpelly.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author, C. Gilbert Storms composes a book based on the extraordinary life of Raphael Pumpelly. The novel focuses on the early years of Pumpelly in the Southwest, where he learned how to mine silver in Arizona and how to live within the circle of miners, ranchers, soldiers, bandits, Mexican revolutionaries, and raiding Apaches in a lawless land.

A customer from Amazon named Julie Brunson rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars. She says, "A quick read, and worth it. Storms has given the students of Arizona history a frank, clear-eyed, and, of course, well-written snapshot of a raucous and dangerous time—especially for young mining engineers out West!" Julie finds it interesting getting pieces of the backstory of the people who ended up on city parks and street signs in Tucson, Arizona.

C. Gilbert Storms holds a Ph.D. in English and has taught American literature and writing for almost three decades at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Aside from being a former lecturer, Storms was also a former technical writer for eight years. He has published a book titled Reconnaissance in Sonora: Charles D. Poston’s 1864 Exploration of Mexico and the Gadsden Purchase.

Know more about Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer by purchasing it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital book stores worldwide.



About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF PUMPELLY

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.