THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF PUMPELLY
C. Gilbert Storms authors a book about the early years of Pumpelly.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author, C. Gilbert Storms composes a book based on the extraordinary life of Raphael Pumpelly. The novel focuses on the early years of Pumpelly in the Southwest, where he learned how to mine silver in Arizona and how to live within the circle of miners, ranchers, soldiers, bandits, Mexican revolutionaries, and raiding Apaches in a lawless land.
A customer from Amazon named Julie Brunson rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars. She says, "A quick read, and worth it. Storms has given the students of Arizona history a frank, clear-eyed, and, of course, well-written snapshot of a raucous and dangerous time—especially for young mining engineers out West!" Julie finds it interesting getting pieces of the backstory of the people who ended up on city parks and street signs in Tucson, Arizona.
C. Gilbert Storms holds a Ph.D. in English and has taught American literature and writing for almost three decades at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Aside from being a former lecturer, Storms was also a former technical writer for eight years. He has published a book titled Reconnaissance in Sonora: Charles D. Poston’s 1864 Exploration of Mexico and the Gadsden Purchase.
Know more about Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer
