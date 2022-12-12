Multi-Academy Award-Nominated Actress Diane Ladd Selects Workhouse as Agency of Record
Oscar Enchantress Diane Ladd Kindles “Best Actress” FYC Oscar Campaign for Fantastic “Isle of Hope” Feature
Diane Ladd is one of the top ten actresses not only in this country but the whole world”HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workhouse (https://www.workhousepr.com), one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies, announced it was selected as Agency of Record for Oscar enchantress Diane Ladd, the international icon and actress-writer-director-author and winner of more than 72 awards, including British Academy Award, Golden Globe, Independent Spirit, Cannes Palm d'Or; 3x Emmy Award and 3x Academy Award nominee for "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore", "Wild at Heart" and "Rambling Rose, for which she and her daughter, Laura Dern, in tandem, made show business history as the only mother/daughter to both be nominated for Academy Awards in the same year, for the same film.
Workhouse will develop an integrated FYC Oscar campaign that synchronizes domestic communication efforts while executing a comprehensive strategy, ongoing public relations, and imaginative, creative content. The drive includes domestic FYC media and trade relations and promotional sustainment of Ladd's work in "Isle of Hope," which stars Diane Ladd, Mary Stuart Masterson, Andrew McCarthy, Sam Robards, and Jessica Lynn Wallace. The assignment is effective immediately.
ISLE OF HOPE Victoria (Mary-Stuart Masterson) is a university professor who has a grudge with her self-absorbed mother, the well-known actress Carmen Crawford (Diane Ladd), for crushing her dreams of becoming a playwright. But when Carmen suffers a life-threatening stroke and wakes up thinking she is living 15 years in the past, Victoria is given a unique opportunity to figure out where her life went off track and reconcile her relationship with her mother. Learn more about the film here http://isleofhope.net
Officially launching its FYC campaign through the trades with a special concentration on Diane Ladd's performance for "Best Actress" consideration, the film's independent Oscar attempt includes the following activities:
SCREENINGS
Isle of Hope | Los Angeles Screenings
December 12th-15 (Various Showings)
Laemmle Theatre
1332 2nd Street
Santa Monica
For Tickets, visit https://www.laemmle.com/film/isle-hope
SAG FOUNDATION RETROSPECTIVE
SAG Foundation will celebrate a "Career Retrospective with Diane Ladd" on Friday, December 16th at 7 pm PT, moderator by TCM's Ben Mankiewicz at 5757 Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles for union members only. SAG-AFTRA RSVP here https://members.sagfoundation.org/programs/14258
SBIFF SCREENING
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) held a special event screening of "Isle of Hope" on Sunday, December 11th, followed by a Q&A with Diane Ladd.
DIANE LADD // Biography
Diane Ladd, International actress-writer-director-author: winner of more than 72 awards, including British Academy Award, Golden Globe, Independent Spirit, and Cannes Palm d'Or; is a 3x Emmy and 3x Academy Award nominee for "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," "Wild at Heart" and "Rambling Rose, for which she and her daughter, Laura Dern, in tandem, made show business history as the only mother/daughter to both be nominated for Academy Awards in the same year, for the same film.
Princess Diana chose this film as one of her all-time favorites, with a London Royal Premiere and party in their honor. Ladd portrayed the lead role of "Mimi" in David O. Russell's JOY and narrated the entire film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert DeNiro, and Bradley Cooper. Diane also stars as NELL O'BRIEN in Hallmarks "CHESAPEAKE SHORES:" the second highest cable-viewed TV show. She may also be seen in the current theatrical release family film "Gigi and Nate," also starring Jim Belushi & Marcia Gay Harden, and Charles Rowe. She also co-stars in a presently streaming (on Hulu & Amazon Prime) in Todd Robinson's magnificently reviewed Vietnam true story, "The Last Full Measure," as the Mother of the young dead hero alongside Chris Plummer as the Dad & also starring William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Peter Fonda, Sebastian Stan & John Savage. Ms. Ladd also appears in "Charming the Hearts of Men" with Kelsey Grammer and in the Chicago documentary "Live at Mister Kelly's."
She has appeared in over 200 films and TV shows, including the TV Series, "Alice" (based on the original film) and Steven King's "Kingdom Hospital" and co-starred in the hit TV series, "Enlightened" with daughter Laura Dern for HBO.
Ladd is the only woman in history to direct an ex-husband (Bruce Dern) in a film, "Mrs. Munck," which she wrote/directed and received magnificent reviews and awards throughout Europe, opening the Edenborough, Scotland Festival.
Ms. Ladd has authored two books: "Spiraling Through the School of Life" - published by Hay House, and a book of short stories, "A Bad Afternoon for a Piece of Cake," published by Ladd's company, Exxcel Press; and has completed co-authoring with her daughter, Laura, a new book, "Honey Baby Mine" to be released Mothers Day 2023 by Grand Central Publishing. She and Laura have just this week completed the Audio! Diane Ladd hails from Mississippi. (Rose Diane Ladner - family name originally Lanier) is not related to the Alan Ladd Family but is a cousin of the renowned writer Tennessee Williams; was honored as "Woman of the Year"; is a lifetime member of the "Actors Studio" East & West Coast for over fifty years; and a National Board Member of SAG/AFTRA for some 25 years trying to "Pay it Forward."
W O R K H O U S E is one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 22 years of service, the agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, Matthew Modine, Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, The Anthony Quinn Estate, Joao Carlos Martins, 24 Hour Plays, Interview Magazine, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Versace, The Garden State Film Festival, and International Black Film Festival. Workhouse offers untraditional services across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit http://www.workhousepr.com.
