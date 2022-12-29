Anais Lee from Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club and Mirabelle Lee from Disney’s Saturdays Are Turning 16

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After officially turning 16 on January 4, Anais & Mirabelle will host a winter wonderland Sweet 16 birthday bash at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 7:00 – 11:00 PM to celebrate with a celebrity-studded party of 200 actor, model and influencer friends who will walk the white carpet from 7:00-8:30 PM. Confirmed party guests include:

Dallas Young (Netflix - Cobra Kai)

Isaac Ryan Brown (Disney+ - Raven’s Home)

Akira Akbar (Peacock – Bel Air)

Cameron Wright (Netflix – Family Reunion)

Amari O’Neill (ABC – The Wonder Years)

Amir O’Neill (Disney+ - The Crossover)

Samantha A. Smith (Disney+ - Saturdays)

Mychal Bella Rayne (Dead Ringers 2023)

Bianca D’Ambrosio (Call Jane)

Chiara D’Ambrosio (Bandit)

Alyssa Cheatham (Nickelodeon - Santiago by the Sea)

Faith Bryant (Fox - The Cleaning Lady)

Lidya Jewett (Netflix- Ivy + Bean)

Danielle Jalade (Disney+ - Saturdays)

Adriana Camposano (Brat TV - Chicken Girls)

Corinne Joy (Brat TV - Chicken Girls)

Dai Time (Brat TV - Attaway General)

Symmone Harrison (Brat TV - Crown Lake)

August Maturo(Disney+ - Girl Meets World)

Shay Rudolph (Netflix - The Baby-Sitters)

Jaylin Fletcher(Snowpeircer)

Ashton Elijah (Disney+ - Saturdays)

Jordyn Curent (Home Economics)

Cassidey Fralin(Disney+ - Sydney to the Max)

Cameron J Wright (Netflix - Family Reunion, Ncredible - Nick Cannon’s Next Superstar Tour 2023)

Media Contact: lastinglegacypr@gmail.com