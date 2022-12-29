Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,850 in the last 365 days.

Anais Lee from Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club and Mirabelle Lee from Disney’s Saturdays Are Turning 16

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After officially turning 16 on January 4, Anais & Mirabelle will host a winter wonderland Sweet 16 birthday bash at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 7:00 – 11:00 PM to celebrate with a celebrity-studded party of 200 actor, model and influencer friends who will walk the white carpet from 7:00-8:30 PM. Confirmed party guests include:

Dallas Young (Netflix - Cobra Kai)
Isaac Ryan Brown (Disney+ - Raven’s Home)
Akira Akbar (Peacock – Bel Air)
Cameron Wright (Netflix – Family Reunion)
Amari O’Neill (ABC – The Wonder Years)
Amir O’Neill (Disney+ - The Crossover)
Samantha A. Smith (Disney+ - Saturdays)
Mychal Bella Rayne (Dead Ringers 2023)
Bianca D’Ambrosio (Call Jane)
Chiara D’Ambrosio (Bandit)
Alyssa Cheatham (Nickelodeon - Santiago by the Sea)
Faith Bryant (Fox - The Cleaning Lady)
Lidya Jewett (Netflix- Ivy + Bean)
Danielle Jalade (Disney+ - Saturdays)
Adriana Camposano (Brat TV - Chicken Girls)
Corinne Joy (Brat TV - Chicken Girls)
Dai Time (Brat TV - Attaway General)
Symmone Harrison (Brat TV - Crown Lake)
August Maturo(Disney+ - Girl Meets World)
Shay Rudolph (Netflix - The Baby-Sitters)
Jaylin Fletcher(Snowpeircer)
Ashton Elijah (Disney+ - Saturdays)
Jordyn Curent (Home Economics)
Cassidey Fralin(Disney+ - Sydney to the Max)
Cameron J Wright (Netflix - Family Reunion, Ncredible - Nick Cannon’s Next Superstar Tour 2023)

Media Contact: lastinglegacypr@gmail.com

Marci Walter
Lasting Legacy Public Relations
+1 310-213-8037
email us here

You just read:

Anais Lee from Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club and Mirabelle Lee from Disney’s Saturdays Are Turning 16

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.