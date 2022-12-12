CNB Bank Introduces Women-Focused, Impressia Bank

/EIN News/ -- CLEARFIELD, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, Michael Peduzzi, President and CEO of CNB Bank, and Angela Wilcoxson, EVP/Chief Commercial Banking Officer, have announced plans to launch a new bank division, Impressia Bank. Designed for women by women, Impressia Bank will be a full-service banking division of CNB Bank dedicated to the professional and financial development and advancement of women business owners and women leaders.



With plans to launch in early 2023, Impressia Bank will be the sixth bank division of CNB Bank. This women-focused commercial bank will begin within the existing geographic footprint of each of CNB Bank’s five other divisions, then strategically expand beyond those borders utilizing an online presence. Impressia Bank’s online approach will be complemented by regional relationship managers and support managers, as well as specialized services such as SBA and grant advisory services, treasury management, wealth management, and private banking.

“This is a perfect opportunity to deepen relationships and support the already high, yet growing, number of women-owned businesses,” said Wilcoxson. “A prioritization of women-owned businesses would complement other divisional growth activities and allow the Bank to provide even better banking options for more businesses in our communities.”

Extending beyond traditional business banking offerings, Impressia Bank clients will have access to resources related to accelerating their business, developing appropriate business strategies, and establishing a community of women who support one another. The Bank will connect financial and other identified resources to cultivate and support the business acumen of women business owners.

“We’re looking to move beyond the scope of offering traditional banking services. Our goal is to provide an entire banking and financial support network for current and prospective women leaders,” said Mr. Peduzzi. “We recognize that access to capital remains the largest barrier to market entry and success for female founders and women-owned businesses. Impressia Bank will strive to propose solutions pertaining to credit access, financial literacy, and business development to promote and encourage the small business spirit and career development of women.”

CNB Bank recently launched a search for the position of Division President for Impressia Bank.

Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier financial services provider in the area, focused on the changing needs of people and business in our communities by providing the highest quality service.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.3 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, three loan production offices, one drive-up office, one mobile office and 47 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; and Ridge View Bank, with loan production offices in the Southwest Virginia region. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.

Contact: Emily Fisher Community Outreach and Public Relations Officer Emily.Fisher@CNBBank.bank Mobile: 614-312-6868