argenx Appoints Ana Cespedes to Board of Directors

December 12, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, announced that during the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held today at 12:00pm CET, Ana Cespedes was appointed as non-executive director to its Board of Directors.

Ana Cespedes brings robust experience across a broad range of critical areas for commercialization and access, as well as for organizational effectiveness. The voting result and all documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting will be available on the argenx website at www.argenx.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.

About argenx 
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan, and the EU. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram

