Givzey Introduces GivzeyEDGE, The First and Only White-Glove Service for Flexible Giving Solutions
Givzey grows beyond Give Now, Pay Later to provide nonprofit members strategic and custom enablement to supercharge Annual Giving campaigns with GivzeyEDGE.
Fundraisers created Givzey, so GivzeyEDGE is a natural evolution. GivzeyEDGE pairs NPOs with flexible giving solutions and strategic guidance to benefit donors and accelerate healthy giving programs.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first AI-enabled flexible giving and patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution, today announced the launch of GivzeyEDGE, a breakthrough product aligning flexible giving solution enablement with overall Annual Giving strategies. GivzeyEDGE is the only product that pairs expert advisors and former fundraisers with Give Now, Pay Later and flexible giving solutions.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
GivzeyEDGE is a white-glove service that customizes execution and enablement for Givzey’s nonprofit partners, using our patent-pending Give Now, Pay Later and flexible giving solutions. The GivzeyEDGE team is made up of professional fundraisers who customize enablement and strategically align the execution of GNPL campaigns to each organization. GivzeyEDGE also includes a free fundraising audit to identify areas of an organization’s giving program that Givzey can supercharge with its flexible giving solutions.
“Nonprofit and Annual Giving leaders are tired of one-size-fits-all technology when what they really want is a solution for the challenges they face, paired with strategic guidance to benefit their organizations and their donors. Most tech companies will never try to meet that need because every nonprofit is unique, and it’s hard. Givzey was created by fundraisers and is committed to raising the bar. That’s why we’re introducing GivzeyEDGE. GivzeyEDGE ensures that every ounce of effort an organization puts into strategy is supported by Give Now, Pay Later solutions that meet donors where they are and increase fundraising for your organization’s mission,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey.
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution is a short-term financing method that allows donors or members to give to nonprofit organizations now, and pay in interest-free installments with zero fees. Donors’ credit scores are never run (hard or soft) and never impacted, because of Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score. Through Givzey, nonprofit organizations receive their full gift up-front and never have to worry about lost pledges or a donor defaulting. Donors, meanwhile, are usually inclined to give more and more often with GNPL, because smaller payments are in line with monthly budgets.
All of Givzey’s solutions are backed by the Givzey Guarantee. The Givzey Guarantee is transparent and simple. If a nonprofit organization does not raise double the value of their annual Givzey membership, then the next year of their Givzey subscription is free. This first-of-its-kind GNPL assurance means any organization can begin offering their donors flexible giving options, without risk.
Within one year of releasing Givzey’s patent-pending GNPL solution, our team has developed key features that fit directly into annual giving programs with zero tech lift. Annual Giving use cases include:
Supporting first-time donors
Re-engaging Lapsed Donors
Increasing Fiscal/Calendar Year-End Cash Flow
Amplifying Special Campaigns (ie Day of Giving, Reunion, Homecoming, Athletics, Peer-to-Peer Fundraising)
Increasing Access to Giving Societies
Appealing to Specific Donor Segments (ie Young Alumni, Parents)
Click here to schedule your free demo today to learn more about how Givzey is transforming fundraising across the country.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant via our patent-pending PHILO Score, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
