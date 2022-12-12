Oliver Springs Man Charged in Wife’s Death

OLIVER SPRINGS – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Oliver Springs Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of First Degree Murder.

At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents began working alongside the Oliver Springs Police Department to investigate a homicide that occurred this morning. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers with the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Midway Drive. Upon arrival, officers located Janice Newport (DOB: 11/11/70) inside the home deceased. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Nathan Newport (DOB: 11/22/62), the victim’s husband, was the person responsible for her death.

This afternoon, investigators obtained a warrant for Nathan Newport, charging him with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Anderson County Jail without bond.