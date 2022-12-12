Climate & Ocean Conservation Living Museum Initiative WINS 2022 SEAL Sustainability Award

George Jacob, President & CEO of Bay Ecotarium SEAL Award 2022 Honorees

ESG Leaders Recognized at 2022 SEAL Sustainability Awards

Our corporate sustainability awards celebrate organizations that embrace the responsibility to effect positive change.” — Matt Harney, SEAL Awards Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco based Bay Ecotarium and Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay, named Winner of the 2022 SEAL Awards, in recognition of leadership, innovation, and sustainability with its iconic concept design of a transformative Ecotarium committed to Ocean Conservation and Climate Awareness. The bio-mimetic organic design elements conceived by museum designer George Jacob, draws inspiration from native American Ohlone shell-mounds, iridescent fish scales and ocean geometry.

2022 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees this year include Disneyland, General Electric, GM, Microsoft, Oracle, Proctor & Gamble, and Samsung, among others.

“Companies have a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive environmental progress where politics cannot. Our corporate sustainability awards celebrate organizations that embrace the responsibility to effect positive change,” commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards’ Founder. “Most business sustainability initiatives are unglamorous and invisible to the general public despite having significant positive impacts – we hope our awards bring some much-needed recognition to both the activities and the leaders behind them.”

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through business sustainability and environmental journalism awards, while funding research and pursuing environmental impact campaigns.

“ We are honored to receive the SEAL award in recognition of our innovative design for the world’s first comprehensive Climate and Sustainable Ocean living museum transformative initiative in San Francisco. In the last 42 years of our public service in environmental advocacy we have served millions of people through our programs, exhibits, field research, publications and outreach initiatives. Our international team of experts- especially Anouk Legendre- the principal architect deserves to be congratulated. This generational institute conceived as a LEED Platinum facility will bring climate literacy and awareness for informed action.”

-George Jacob, FRCGS President & CEO, Bay Ecotarium