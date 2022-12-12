Dreammind Foundation Launches its Highly Successful Operation Ramzieh in Ottawa for another Holiday Season
Volunteers of Operation Ramzieh deliver free grocery boxes directly to homes, eliminating need to travel for the Ottawa's most vulnerable.
The post-COVID economy has been devastating to many local families, both financially and psychologically. In our own small way, we want to lift that burden for as many families as possible.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ottawa-based Dreammind Foundation, philanthropic arm of Dreammind Inc., announced today the 2022 launch of Operation Ramzieh, its highly successful community support program for another holiday season.
— Abbis Mahmoud
As in the past years, the current operation will provide nutritionally-balanced food hampers to needy families but because of extended burdens caused by unprecedented inflation, the holiday program will be expanded to include toys, diapers and other badly needed family staples.
Operation Ramzieh works with local community groups as well as church, synagogue and mosque organizations, in an effort to identify and reach the most in need. Volunteer drivers deliver contributions directly to homes, eliminating need to travel to distribution centres which can be difficult or impossible for many and can be an uncomfortable experience.
Dreammind President, Abbis Mahmoud stated, “The post-COVID economy has been devastating to many local families, both financially and psychologically. In our own small way, we want to lift that burden for as many families as possible to let them know that their community supports them and to give them hope. All of us at Dreammind have been blessed and we all feel it is important to give back.”
In addition to its direct financial contribution, Dreammind Inc. provides all administrative support for Operation Ramzieh so that 100% of donations goes to providing relief for those in need.
Operation Ramzieh welcomes financial donations as well as food, household essentials, and of course, toys for the kids. The operation needs and welcomes more volunteers to package and distribute holiday hampers, answer phones and just help out in general.
For more information on how to receive a hamper or to volunteer, please contact Operation Ramzieh directly at (613) 416-2000 or visit the website: www.OperationRamzieh.org.
The Operation Ramzieh holiday program will run from December 12th and into the new year. Other national and international initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.
About The Dreammind Foundation and Operation Ramzieh
Founded by Abbis Mahmoud, in in 2020 in response to the humanitarian crisis created by the COVID 19 pandemic, The Dreammind Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The Dreammind Group, a Canadian corporate conglomerate founded, with operations in hospitality, entertainment, construction and real estate.
The Foundation’s first major project was Operation Ramzieh – a local response to COVID-19 which provided food and PPEs to vulnerable communities in Ottawa and Toronto in partnership with local community groups. Initially focusing on seniors but now has a broad social mandate. It was named as a tribute to the founder’s mother who fed the needy in her home village in Lebanon. With COVID limiting mobility, especially with seniors, Operation Ramzieh began by distributing crisis kits and PPE’s alongside other community organizations. In just one year, Operation Ramzieh was able to feed over 280,000 people
In August 2020, after the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Operation Ramzieh was one of the first to respond and mobilize resources. It was successful in sending 2 full cargo planes to Lebanon – filled with food, survival kits, water purification systems, medicine, firefighting equipment and even toys to give affected children some joy and hope for the future.
What the Foundation learned from the tremendous success of Operation Ramzieh is that it had a remarkable ability for organizing and delivering community support – very quickly and very efficiently.
Dreammind Inc. has always had a strong policy towards corporate social responsibility and contributes a portion of its profits from all operations to provide the base support for the foundation. The Dreammind Foundation also solicits donations from other corporations, from government and partners with other not-for-profits and foundations on a project-by-project basis.
The Dreammind Foundation is Federal a not-for-profit corporation.
For more information on Operation Ramzieh, please go to www.operationramzieh.org
For more information on the Dreammind Group, please go to www.dreammind.com
Ilon Tyan
Operation Ramzieh
+1 613-878-8110
ilon@dreammind.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
60 days in 60 seconds