BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE - FORG), KnowBe4, Inc. (Nasdaq - KNBE), Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq - GRAY), Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE - VVNT)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE - FORG)

Under the terms of the agreement, ForgeRock will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the ForgeRock Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/forgerock-inc-nyse-forg/.

KnowBe4, Inc. (Nasdaq - KNBE)

Under the terms of the agreement, KnowBe4 will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”). KnowBe4 stockholders will receive $24.90 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.6 billion on an equity value basis. The investigation concerns whether the KnowBe4 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Vista is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/knowbe4-inc-nasdaq-knbe-2/.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq - GRAY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Graybug will merge with CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica”) in an all-stock transaction where Graybug equity holders are expected to collectively own approximately 29% of the combined company, and pre-merger CalciMedica equity holders are expected to collectively own approximately 71% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Graybug Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Graybug shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/graybug-vision-inc-nasdaq-gray/.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE - VVNT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vivint will be acquired by NRG Energy, Inc. (“NRG”) (NYSE - NRG) for $12.00 per share in cash for an approximate enterprise value of $5.2 billion, including $2.4 billion of debt. The investigation concerns whether the Vivint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether NRG is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vivint-smart-home-inc-nyse-vvnt/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


