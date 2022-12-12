Read more about Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Alleged Member of 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods), in Athens-Clarke County. Sherman has been charged with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other drug and weapons offenses. He is also facing charges in Barrow County as part of a separate racketeering indictment that was announced last month and includes 16 other alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.

“With our new Gang Prosecution Unit, we are serving as a force multiplier by partnering with law enforcement across the state to vigorously pursue and prosecute those who engage in this dangerous activity,” said Carr. “This is our fifth indictment to come out of Athens, and it is yet another example of the results we are able to achieve by working together to dismantle the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities. No matter where gangs are operating, we will not rest in our efforts to put a stop to their criminal enterprise and ensure that all Georgians are kept safe.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

“This successful indictment is the result of our partnership with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “The GBI Gang Task Force continues to serve as a force-multiplier to rid communities of gangs and illegal drugs and guns and make communities safer.”

1-8 Trey Bloods

The 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods) is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods. The 1-8 Trey Bloods is based out of New York, specifically the Bronx.

Athens-Clarke County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to an Athens-Clarke County Grand Jury, resulting in Sherman’s indictment* on Nov. 29, 2022.

Specifically, the defendant has been charged with the following:

Kalip Sherman (also known as "Don Man"), age 24, of Athens-Clarke County:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or Sherman’s indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022.

The creation of the Unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.

In total, this new Unit has obtained 13 indictments charging 49 defendants across the state. This includes the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.