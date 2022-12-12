Pennsylvanians Reminded to Review FCC Broadband Map Before January 13 Deadline to Ensure High-Speed Access for All Residents

In-person and virtual listening sessions scheduled to provide map overview and process to challenge inaccurate information

Spring Grove, PA – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map.

“I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said Carson. “The more accurate we can make the FCC map, the more we ensure we get a fair allocation of federal funding to expand broadband and ensure everyone has the same access to school, work, and public safety.”

During a visit to the Northern York County Regional Police substation in Spring Grove, Carson highlighted the importance that access to high-speed internet plays in public safety and urged Pennsylvanians to consider the difference they could make in their communities by reviewing the FCC map.

Carson was joined by Police Chief David Lash and member of the Authority’s Board of Directors Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, who also stressed the importance of Pennsylvanians taking time to review and challenge the map. Senator Phillips-Hill noted that Verizon was called in to expand coverage in part of York County during a missing person search in September of 2021. With improved broadband access, local police would have the service they need immediately, saving time when it matters most.

The FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.

Listening Sessions

The Authority is hosting the following broadband listening sessions across the commonwealth:

Tuesday, December 13 at 10:00 AM – Beaver County

In-person only listening session will be held at Community College of Beaver County, Library Conference Center 9103, 1 Campus Drive, Monaca, PA 16061

Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM – Somerset County

In-person only listening session will be held at Glencoe United Church of Christ, 128 Critchfield Street, Fairhope, PA 15538

Monday, December 19 at 11:00 AM – Chester County

In-person only listening session will be held at Borough of Kennett Square, 600 S. Broad Street, 3rd Floor, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Process to Challenge Inaccuracies in the FCC Broadband Map

Challenges to the map can include:

A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map.

A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified.

Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect.

The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.

Pennsylvanians should challenge the map to help improve its accuracy by January 13, 2023. There are two ways to submit a challenge: by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) platform to submit information to the FCC.

You may also refer to additional information online about the Consumer Challenge Process and the Bulk Challenge Process. A consumer may also challenge mobile data coverage through the FCC Speed Test App – a free application that can be downloaded from an Apple or Google Play Store.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Authority in February 2022 to manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across Pennsylvania. The Authority was charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.

