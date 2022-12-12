SEC Awards More Than $20 Million to Whistleblower

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $20 million to a whistleblower who provided information and assistance that significantly contributed to a successful enforcement action. The whistleblower provided new information, met with Enforcement Division staff multiple times, and remained cooperative throughout the investigation.

"Whistleblowers may lead to the success of an enforcement matter by providing information that causes an investigation or examination to open or that meaningfully advances an existing investigation," said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.

Payments to whistleblowers are made out of an investor protection fund, established by Congress, which is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.