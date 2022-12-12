Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market: Growing Trend of Skincare-infused Makeup to Shape Sector Moving Forward
As consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic products continues to increase, the need for specialty active ingredients also rises. Globally, consumers have become more concerned about both their health and the environment, which drives demand for natural, clean-label, and sustainable ingredients. This research assesses the growth opportunities for highly specialized active ingredients in the global personal care and cosmetics sector.
By ingredient type, the global specialty active ingredients market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, collagen and collagen peptide, coenzyme q10 (coq10), botanical extracts, marine ingredients, amino acids, and synthetic acids peptides, biotics, and others. The others segment is subdivided into the plant and animal-derived proteins and peptides, and ceramides. Ingredients derived through fermentation processes such as biotics, collagen peptide, algae extracts, and botanical extracts hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Geographically, this study covers North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in the specialty active ingredients and cosmetics market in 2021, owing to significant demand from high-growth markets such as South Korea, Japan, China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Moreover, with the increasing penetration of Korean beauty (K-beauty) and Japanese (J-beauty) brands in North America and Europe, this global market is poised to experience steady growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Overall Landscape for Active Personal Care and Cosmetics Ingredients Market
- Segmentation
- Definitions by Ingredient Type
- Definitions by Application
- Key Competitors
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Key Trends
- Source and Primary Benefits
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Value Chain
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country - Asia-Pacific
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country - Asia-Pacific
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Sources of Projected Growth for Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Key Ingredient Launches, 2021-2022
- Key Ingredient Launches, 2021-2022 - Upcycled Ingredients
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyaluronic Acid (HA)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen & Collagen Peptide
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Region
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Botanical Extracts
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Region
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Marine Ingredients
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Marine Ingredients - Overview
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pearl and Coral Extracts/Powder
- Others (Sea Fennel, Jellyfish, and Sea Minerals)
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Amino Acids & Synthetic Peptides
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Region
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biotics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Region
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Region
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in Biotechnology-derived Ingredients
- Growth Opportunity 2: Portfolio Diversification to Meet Rising Demand for Affordable, Efficient, and Sustainable Specialty Actives
- Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Trend of Skincare-infused Makeup
- Growth Opportunity 4: Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions
13. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Frost, Why Now?
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
