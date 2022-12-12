Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,034 in the last 365 days.

Yost to Serve as President of National Association of Attorneys General

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been elected president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) for 2023.

The unanimous vote by the association membership took place recently during the NAAG Capital Forum in Washington.

“The trust of my colleagues is both gratifying and sobering,” Yost said. “This is difficult time for our country, and no less for our institutions. I pledge to lead with humility and courage.”

NAAG, he continued, serves an important purpose.

“It is to give those of us who uphold the rule of law in each of our states and territories the opportunity to learn from each other. It is to allow us to join our resources to better serve the voters we answer to. It is to help each of us do a better job of ensuring that all the people of the states and territories we serve are afforded equal justice on a level playing field.”

Yost, who was re-elected attorney general in November by Ohio voters, previously served as chair of NAAG’s Midwestern Region. He was nominated for the national role by his colleagues in the region – which, in addition to Ohio, includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Yost is the second Ohio attorney general elected NAAG president since the association’s founding in 1907 – and the first in nearly 70 years. Attorney General C. William O’Neill held the title in 1954-55.

As part of his NAAG leadership role, he will select a presidential initiative and host a Presidential Summit next year in Columbus regarding the selected issue.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-

You just read:

Yost to Serve as President of National Association of Attorneys General

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.