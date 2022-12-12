Bollé Continues to Lead the Way in Eco-Designed Products for 2023

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Born in 1888 in France, Bollé is the market-leading solution for eyewear and helmets. Globally respected and worldwide distributed, Bollé is known as the most advanced design and creative sports brand, which creates trends and pushes industry boundaries.

Key Takeaways:

2023 will be a landmark year for Bollé's ESG strategy

Introducing Eco Avio MIPS, the first high-performance eco-designed helmet for road and gravel

One key ESG goal is to eco-design 90% of our Bollé collection by 2027

About Bollé

Bollé is a leader in sport and lifestyle sunglasses, cycling helmets, ski goggles, and ski helmets. For more information, visit www.Bollé.com. Bollé is part of Bollé Brands™ which encompasses the brands Bollé, Bollé Safety, Serengeti, Spy and H2Optics. Thanks to the complementary know-hows and innovative technologies developed by the six brands in their respective fields of activities, Bollé Brands’ expertise covers a large spectrum of products that meet the highest requirements in terms of protection, performance, innovation and style.

Contacts:

Rene Gerber

416-839-0023

rene.gerber@bollebrands.com

