Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Hospitals across Regions Elevating Use of Lensometers, Reveals Fact.MR

Rockville, MD, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lensometers market is estimated at US$ 312.6 million in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a healthy 5.1% CAGR during the forecast years of 2023 to 2033.



Increasing vision problems among both, the young and elderly population, is expected to boost market growth. Cataract, myopia, and hyperopia are diagnosed both in the younger generation and the elderly. The market is expected to progress as eyeglasses need to be prescribed to address these vision impairments. A lensometer provides better care of the lenses and eliminates human error. With the help of these devices, ophthalmologists can record all the information on a screen in real time and print it out digitally.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2910

Advanced versions of lensometers are available on the market that are fully automatic and easy to use. Providing fast measurements and ease of use and handling, these are highly accurate instruments capable of measuring the performance of low-power and coloured lenses and displaying the PH value on a screen.

According to WHO, around 2.5 billion people suffer from color blindness and low vision, of which, at least 1 billion have been diagnosed with preventable low vision.



As a result, the market for lensometers is anticipated to experience steady growth over the course of the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global lensometers market is projected to reach US$ 514.1 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 3.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Ophthalmic clinics dominate the market with 43.2% share in 2023.

Under operation, manual lensometers dominate the market and are valued at US$ 191.3 million in 2023.

Demand for lensometers is expected to increase at CAGR of 6.5% in East Asia during the forecast period.



"Adoption of automatic lensometers to rise faster over the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Lensometers Industry Research

By Product Type :

Continuous Display Lensometers

Digital Display Lensometers

By Operation :

Manual Lensometers

Automatic Lensometers

By End User :

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinic

Academic and Research Institutes

Optical Stores

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2910

Market Development

Increasing demand for simple and fast devices combined with the ability to provide accurate measurements is expected to be a major growth driver for the market. Growing adoption of automatic lensometers in consumer and biomedical industries is expected to spur market growth. Increasing focus on the introduction of quick and easy-to-use devices, coupled with fewer operator errors, is expected to support the growth of the market. Prominent market players are striving for steady growth by adopting various strategies that will result in long-term growth.

Key Companies Profiled:-

Topcon corporation

Tomey Corporation

Haag Streit AG

Nidek Co Ltd

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG

Carl Zeiss AG

Welch Allyn Inc.

Essilor Instruments USA

Luneau Technology USA

Ningbo FLO Optical

Reichert

Rexxam

Righton

Takagi

Shanghai JingLian Group



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2910

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global lensometers market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type, (continuous display lensometers, digital display lensometers), operation (manual lensometers, automatic lensometers), and end user, (hospitals, ophthalmic clinic, academic & research institutes, optical stores), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market: The occurrence of spasmodic headache is termed as a medical condition called as migraine. The onset of migraine is generally experienced by approximately 15% of the world population. The symptoms include mild to severe headache and issues pertaining sensitivity to light and sound.

Cloud Music Streaming Market: The global cloud music streaming market was valued at around US$ 10 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 30 Bn by 2031, accelerating at a CAGR of 12%. Demand for cloud music streaming for individual use is higher and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 10% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Dual-digit 7 Segment LED Displays Market: Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays are used in electronic devices as an interaction media between the user and the system. They display decimal numerals and alphabets. Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays use Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) that produce more visual brilliance and greater light intensity.

Digital Impression System Market: The global digital impression system market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 17.5%, reaching US$ 28.9 Bn by 2032, from US$ 5.8 Bn in 2022.

Fine Blanking Tools Market: Holding a metal surface while punching a hole or making a cut in it is known as fine blanking. For the production of precise components, fine blanking tools are composed of high-pressure dies or pads, a stinger or V-ring, and punches.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583