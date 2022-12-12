Columbia Property Trust's 116 Huntington Avenue in Boston Shows Resilient Office Demand with 115,000 Square Feet of Leasing

Columbia announces 10 recently signed new and renewal leases, including agreement with SOL Mexican Cocina for first East Coast location of California-based restaurant

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. today announced that it has signed 10 separate leases that collectively total 115,000 square feet at 116 Huntington Avenue, its 273,000-square-foot boutique office building in Boston's Back Bay.

This leasing activity is highlighted by a short-term extension with the building's largest tenant, American Tower, to renew its entire 40,000-square-foot premises within the building. Other notable renewals include CVS Digital, which will now occupy a full floor at the building, as well as HR consulting firm The Segal Company and private equity firm Longpoint Realty Partners. 116 Huntington has also welcomed multiple new tenants to the building, including career management firm Keystone Partners, alternative energy company BlueWave Solar, and the law firm of Hoffman Alvary.

Additionally, California-based restaurant operator SOL Cocina has signed a new long-term lease encompassing 5,300 square feet of prime ground floor retail space to open the first East Coast location of its polished-casual, full-service Baja-style eatery in early 2023. The new restaurant – the seventh location for the expanding national chain – will offer 200 seats inside and a 30-seat patio for the warmer months. Sol Cocina will expand the premium food service options available at 116 Huntington, which already boasts an onsite location of Boston-based specialty café Jaho Coffee.

"116 Huntington offers a premier office environment in an ideal Back Bay location just steps to world-class shopping, dining, and transit options," said David Cheikin, Columbia's Executive Vice President – East Coast. "Our enhanced food and beverage offerings will provide building occupants with premium onsite dining options from dawn to dusk, further strengthening 116 Huntington's position as the perfect workday destination to help our tenants engage their teams and foster innovation."

Columbia has completed significant improvements to 116 Huntington since acquiring the building in 2015. These include modern upgrades to the main entrance, lobby, elevators, and other common areas, which have elevated the experience of building tenants and guests. Building features include 24/7 security and access plus in-building parking, and Columbia also recently installed bipolar ionization and advanced air filtration throughout the building to ensure a safer and healthier environment for all building occupants. The LEED Gold and ENERGY STAR-certified building also recently achieved the WELL Health & Safety Rating and has received WiredScore Platinum certification, representing the highest recognition of best-in-class digital infrastructure for building occupants.

Columbia was represented in all leases above by Michael Joyce and Lauria Brennan of Cushman & Wakefield.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. Columbia uses its experience in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management to grow value across its high-quality, eight million square foot portfolio of owned and managed assets. Columbia has been named a 2022 ENERGY STAR "Partner of the Year" by the E.P.A. and a Platinum "Green Lease Leader" by the U.S. Department of Energy, as well as one of Fortune's "Best Workplaces in New York 2021" among Small and Medium-sized employers. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit, and follow @columbiacxp on Instagram, Linked, and Twitter.

